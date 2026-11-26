SUV collides with truck near Rayalacheruvu killing 4, injuring 5
A heartbreaking crash near Rayalacheruvu, Anantapur district, left four people dead and five seriously hurt when their SUV collided with a truck on Thursday (November 26, 2026) morning.
The group was heading home to Kavetisamudram after attending a wedding in Hyderabad.
Among those lost were Veeranjaneyulu, his uncle Hanumanthu Reddy, and two others.
Transport minister urges care, road safety
The injured were quickly taken to Tadipatri Government Hospital for treatment.
Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy shared his condolences with the families and urged officials to ensure the best care for those hurt.
He also called for stronger road safety measures, noting that this is just one of several recent accidents raising concerns across Andhra Pradesh.