A heartbreaking crash near Rayalacheruvu, Anantapur district, left four people dead and five seriously hurt when their SUV collided with a truck on Thursday (November 26, 2026) morning.

The group was heading home to Kavetisamudram after attending a wedding in Hyderabad.

Among those lost were Veeranjaneyulu, his uncle Hanumanthu Reddy, and two others.