SUV with 'Member of Parliament' sticker rams biker, killing him
What's the story
A man was killed and another critically injured after their motorcycle was hit by a Scorpio SUV bearing a 'Member of Parliament' (MP) sticker in Bihar's East Champaran district late on Sunday night. The incident occurred near Pashupatinath Chowk on the Bettiah-Hajipur State Highway (SH-74) in Motihari. The deceased has been identified as Pancham Kumar from Janerwa village.
Allegations
Driver identified himself as MP's chauffeur
Eyewitnesses and locals alleged that the Scorpio had a sticker identifying it as an MP's vehicle. They also claimed that the driver appeared to be drunk and fled the scene after the accident. Family members of Kumar also leveled similar allegations, claiming that the driver identified himself as an MP's chauffeur and threatened onlookers with inaction due to his parliamentary connection.
Ongoing probe
Investigation launched to trace vehicle, driver
The police reached the spot soon after the incident and sent Kumar's body for a post-mortem examination. The injured victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances of the crash and trace the vehicle and its driver. Authorities are yet to confirm if the Scorpio is linked to any sitting MP or Union minister.