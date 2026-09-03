Suvendu Adhikari crushes 200,000 banned codeine syrup bottles in Balurghat
India
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari rolled over 200,000 bottles of banned codeine cough syrup with a road roller, sending a clear message as part of an antidrug campaign in Balurghat.
He was joined by local MP Sukanta Majumdar and Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee for the event.
Adhikari stresses youth protection, border security
Adhikari stressed the need to protect young people from drug addiction, saying, "We have to bring the youth out of drug addiction."
He also called out past lapses in border security and promised stricter action against smugglers, highlighting better teamwork between the Border Security Force and state police.