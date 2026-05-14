Suvendu Adhikari government mandates Vande Mataram in West Bengal schools
India
Starting today, all schools in West Bengal have to kick off their day by singing Vande Mataram at morning assembly.
This new rule, set by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's government, replaces the old tradition of singing Banglar Mati Banglar Jol that was brought in during the previous Trinamool Congress era.
Bengal warns on cattle slaughter
The move follows a national push to mark 150 years of Vande Mataram, as suggested by the Ministry of Home Affairs in January.
The West Bengal government, which just became West Bengal's first BJP chief minister on May 9, is also reminding everyone about strict rules against cattle and buffalo slaughter without proper certificates: breaking these can mean fines or even jail time under state law.