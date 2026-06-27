Suvendu Adhikari orders Kolkata G+5 safety audit after Taratala collapse

Team to classify G+5 buildings

The audit covers areas like Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, Rajarhat-Newtown, Bidhannagar, and Howrah and Bally.

A team led by senior officer Rajesh Pandey, with experts from RITES and IIT Kharagpur, will sort buildings into three groups: unsafe (rejected), needs fixes (rectification), or good to go (approved).

Schools, hospitals, and government offices are exempt. The committee has 90 days to wrap up, and construction on under-construction commercial building projects is paused until July 31 unless they pass inspection early.