Suvendu Adhikari orders Kolkata G+5 safety audit after Taratala collapse
After a recent warehouse collapse in Taratala, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendhu Adhikari has called for a safety check on every G+5 (six-story) building in Kolkata and nearby towns.
The goal: make sure these buildings actually follow fire safety rules and have the right permits.
Team to classify G+5 buildings
The audit covers areas like Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, Rajarhat-Newtown, Bidhannagar, and Howrah and Bally.
A team led by senior officer Rajesh Pandey, with experts from RITES and IIT Kharagpur, will sort buildings into three groups: unsafe (rejected), needs fixes (rectification), or good to go (approved).
Schools, hospitals, and government offices are exempt. The committee has 90 days to wrap up, and construction on under-construction commercial building projects is paused until July 31 unless they pass inspection early.