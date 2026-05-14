Suvendu Adhikari orders reexamination of West Bengal political violence cases
West Bengal's chief minister Suvendu Adhikari is taking a second look at all the political violence cases from the 2021 assembly elections.
After concerns about missed details in earlier investigations, police are now re-examining reports and reopening any cases that need it, even incidents noted in diaries or petitions but never officially registered.
West Bengal begins illegal arms crackdown
If something suspicious comes up during this review, new cases will be filed and trials closely monitored.
Meanwhile, starting May 16, the state is stepping up its fight against illegal arms and explosives, with better coordination and intelligence sharing.
The government is also shutting down illegal toll gates and lifting restrictions on farm exports to help both law enforcement and local farmers.