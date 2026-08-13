Suvendu Adhikari pledges ₹10cr from relief fund for Assam floods
India
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is announcing ₹10 crore aid to help Assam deal with devastating monsoon floods. The money comes from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help Assam financially.
Assam's situation is tough: 103 people have lost their lives, and many families have been displaced.
Assam's CM Sarma pledges ₹1,000cr
Assam is rolling out a massive response, with its own Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pledging ₹1,000 crore for recovery.
Teams are using a mobile app to survey damage, with 960 surveyors having completed surveys of 8,325 families, and more surveys are underway until mid-September.
Relief camps are open for those who had to leave home, and rescue operations continue in badly affected areas.