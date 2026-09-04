Bengal: Adhikari plans to set up 1,000 Vidya Bharati schools

Adhikari made the announcement at an event marking the 74th anniversary of Vidya Bharati at Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture.

He urged Vidya Bharati to take responsibility for imparting "nationalistic learning" and invited its leaders to meet officials to take the initiative forward.

Currently, there are 313 Vidya Bharati schools in West Bengal, part of a national network of over 12,000 schools and 10,000 Bal Sanskar Kendras.