Suvendu Adhikari unveils Kolkata Water Metro and metro links
India
West Bengal's Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari just rolled out a bunch of new transport plans: think Water Metro rides in Kolkata and fresh metro links connecting Asansol-Durgapur and Siliguri-Jalpaiguri.
The goal? Better, greener ways to get around, with some changes set to show up as soon as next year.
West Bengal plans busses airport Ro-Ro
Expect 1,000 new busses (including electric and CNG) on the roads by 2027, plus charging stations at all major depots.
There's also a new airport planned for Kalyani and a Ro-Ro service between Garden Reach and Shibpur/Salkia (Howrah) to divert freight traffic from the Kona Expressway.