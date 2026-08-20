Suvra Ghosh recuses from Sujit Bose bail after alleged peek
India
Justice Suvra Ghosh has recused herself from deciding on ex-minister Sujit Bose's bail after a strange incident; one of Bose's lawyers and her private secretary allegedly tried to sneak a look at case files in the judge's chamber.
Justice Ghosh said their actions "smell of an oblique motive on their part" and reported it to the acting chief justice, who will now assign the case to a new bench.
Sujit Bose remains in judicial custody
Bose was arrested back in May over a big recruitment scam tied to municipal jobs.
The Enforcement Directorate claims he recommended around 150 names for posts and funneled corruption money into accounts linked to his family.
For now, he remains in judicial custody while his bail fate is decided.