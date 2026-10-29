Swami Sarvapriyananda criticizes NYT omission from Anthropic AI summit
India
Swami Sarvapriyananda, the Resident Minister of the Vedanta Society of New York, is calling out The New York Times for leaving him out of their coverage of a recent AI and morality summit hosted by Anthropic.
While the NYT mentioned representatives from other faiths, it didn't note that a Hindu monk was part of the conversation.
Sarvapriyananda recalls late night Claude chat
Sarvapriyananda described the omission as karma for NYT and shared how surprised he was to see Anthropic staff treating their AI bots almost like real people.
He also talked about a late-night chat with Anthropic's AI system Claude, an exchange the AI called "very interesting and spooky," which later caught the attention of company leadership when he brought it up.