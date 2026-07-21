Swara Bhasker says husband Fahad Ahmad detained at NEET protest
India
Swara Bhasker shared on Instagram that her husband, activist Fahad Ahmad, was detained by Mumbai police during a protest at Chaityabhoomi, Dadar.
The demonstration, in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), was about alleged issues with the NEET exam papers.
Ahmad and several others were taken to Mahim police station.
Fahad Ahmad questions arrest on video
In videos posted by Bhasker, Ahmad can be seen asking police, "Why are you arresting me?" He also described police aggression against peaceful protesters.
The detentions in Mumbai happened as CJP's big Sansad Chalo march for education reform took place in Delhi, drawing thousands, including celebrities like Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj, calling for changes to the NEET system.