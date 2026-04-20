Swarana Kanta Sharma refuses recusal in excise policy case

Kejriwal alleges judge remarks, registry refusal

Kejriwal had argued that Justice Sharma made remarks against him and his government during related hearings, which is why he wanted her off the case.

He also called it unfair when the registry wouldn't take his rejoinder on record, but Justice Sharma reminded him she'd already allowed extra time for his affidavit since he didn't have a lawyer present.

The court's official verdict on Kejriwal's request is expected soon.