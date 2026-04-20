Swarana Kanta Sharma refuses recusal in excise policy case
India
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma has decided not to step aside from the high-profile excise policy case, despite former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking for her recusal.
She made it clear with a straightforward "Main kahin nahi jaa rahi" (I'm not going anywhere), saying there was no real reason for her to leave the case.
Kejriwal alleges judge remarks, registry refusal
Kejriwal had argued that Justice Sharma made remarks against him and his government during related hearings, which is why he wanted her off the case.
He also called it unfair when the registry wouldn't take his rejoinder on record, but Justice Sharma reminded him she'd already allowed extra time for his affidavit since he didn't have a lawyer present.
The court's official verdict on Kejriwal's request is expected soon.