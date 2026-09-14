Swatantra Bhardwaj says arrest political after violent Jantar Mantar protest
Swatantra Bhardwaj, arrested after a protest turned violent at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in July, says his arrest is all about politics.
In court, his lawyer argued it was actually the complainant who started the fight and even said a video purportedly showed the complainant attacking Bhardwaj.
Bhardwaj faces SC/ST and POCSO allegations
Bhardwaj's case has gotten heavier: what began as charges under Sections 115(2) and 126(2) of the BNS, relating to causing simple hurt and wrongful restraint, now includes serious allegations under the SC/ST Act and the POCSO Act.
The other side claims he used casteist slurs and pointed to his video confession.
Earlier, Bhardwaj tried to challenge his arrest in the Delhi High Court, but that plea was rejected.
Now everyone's waiting on the judge's call about bail as protests and debates continue.