Swatantra Bhardwaj says arrest political after violent Jantar Mantar protest

Bhardwaj's case has gotten heavier: what began as charges under Sections 115(2) and 126(2) of the BNS, relating to causing simple hurt and wrongful restraint, now includes serious allegations under the SC/ST Act and the POCSO Act.

The other side claims he used casteist slurs and pointed to his video confession.

Earlier, Bhardwaj tried to challenge his arrest in the Delhi High Court, but that plea was rejected.

Now everyone's waiting on the judge's call about bail as protests and debates continue.