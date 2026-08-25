Swine flu spikes across Delhi-NCR as Delhi reports 2,308 cases

Noida has set up a 20-bed intensive care unit with ventilators for severe cases, while Ghaziabad is closely monitoring patients at home and in hospitals.

Hospitals are seeing over 200 people daily with flu symptoms like fever and cough.

Authorities have rolled out a "3-T strategy" (Tracking, Tracing, and Treatment) and recommend seeing a doctor for any symptoms instead of self-medicating, plus the usual: cover your mouth when you sneeze or cough, avoid crowds, and keep surfaces clean.