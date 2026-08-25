Swine flu spikes across Delhi-NCR as Delhi reports 2,308 cases
Swine flu cases are spiking across Delhi-NCR, with Delhi seeing 2,308 infections this year, eight times more than usual.
Noida and Ghaziabad have reported 127 cases combined as of August 25.
Health officials are urging everyone to take extra care and follow safety guidelines.
Delhi-NCR authorities roll out 3-T strategy
Noida has set up a 20-bed intensive care unit with ventilators for severe cases, while Ghaziabad is closely monitoring patients at home and in hospitals.
Hospitals are seeing over 200 people daily with flu symptoms like fever and cough.
Authorities have rolled out a "3-T strategy" (Tracking, Tracing, and Treatment) and recommend seeing a doctor for any symptoms instead of self-medicating, plus the usual: cover your mouth when you sneeze or cough, avoid crowds, and keep surfaces clean.