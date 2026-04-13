Switch Mobility delivers 100 electric busses to Mauritius government
Switch Mobility has delivered 100 electric busses to Mauritius, marking the country's biggest-ever e-bus export.
The final batch was handed over by India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam.
These busses will hit the streets in Mauritius, helping make public transport greener and more efficient.
Busses use lithium iron phosphate batteries
Each bus runs on stable lithium iron phosphate batteries, fits 45 passengers, and comes with real-time tracking tech.
This move isn't just about cool new rides: it's a government-to-government donation aimed at cutting emissions and boosting eco-friendly travel in Mauritius.
For Switch Mobility, it's also a step toward expanding its global presence: it has already rolled out thousands of e-buses in India and worldwide.