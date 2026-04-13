Switch Mobility delivers 100 electric busses to Mauritius government

Busses use lithium iron phosphate batteries

Each bus runs on stable lithium iron phosphate batteries, fits 45 passengers, and comes with real-time tracking tech.

This move isn't just about cool new rides: it's a government-to-government donation aimed at cutting emissions and boosting eco-friendly travel in Mauritius.

For Switch Mobility, it's also a step toward expanding its global presence: it has already rolled out thousands of e-buses in India and worldwide.