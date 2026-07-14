SY Quraishi's book details Mohan Bhagwat meeting with Muslim leaders

Muslim leaders brought up fears over lynching and hate speech targeting their community.

Bhagwat reassured them that India stands by its constitutional values and aims for inclusivity.

Quraishi summed up the mood, saying, "Silence divides. Dialogue is the only way ahead."

He also reflected on facing bias as Haryana's first Muslim IAS officer, choosing to focus on his work rather than labels: "I was the CEC who happened to be a Muslim."