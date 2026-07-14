SY Quraishi's book details Mohan Bhagwat meeting with Muslim leaders
India
SY Quraishi's new book shares what went down at a unique sit-down between RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and several Muslim leaders on August 22, 2022.
The group met to talk about rising worries among minorities in India, with big names like former Delhi Lt. Gov. Najeeb Jung and Saeed Sherwani joining the conversation.
Muslim leaders cite lynching, Bhagwat reassures
Muslim leaders brought up fears over lynching and hate speech targeting their community.
Bhagwat reassured them that India stands by its constitutional values and aims for inclusivity.
Quraishi summed up the mood, saying, "Silence divides. Dialogue is the only way ahead."
He also reflected on facing bias as Haryana's first Muslim IAS officer, choosing to focus on his work rather than labels: "I was the CEC who happened to be a Muslim."