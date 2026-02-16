T20 WC, India thrash Pakistan in Super 8s: Key stats

How the match panned out

Pakistan's chase never really took off—they were bowled out for just 114 in 18 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Axar Patel all grabbed two wickets each and kept things tight.

The comprehensive 61-run victory puts them straight into the Super 8s.

Kishan's performance earned him 'Player of the Match' honors—well deserved!