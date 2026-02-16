T20 WC, India thrash Pakistan in Super 8s: Key stats
India
India just delivered a statement win against Pakistan, beating them by a massive 61 runs at the T20 World Cup in Colombo.
Ishan Kishan set the tone with a blazing 77 off 40 balls, helping India post 175/7.
The rest of the batting lineup chipped in too, keeping the scoreboard ticking.
How the match panned out
Pakistan's chase never really took off—they were bowled out for just 114 in 18 overs.
Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Axar Patel all grabbed two wickets each and kept things tight.
The comprehensive 61-run victory puts them straight into the Super 8s.
Kishan's performance earned him 'Player of the Match' honors—well deserved!