Tabassum Khan threatened after sentencing 14 men for lynching
Tabassum Khan, an additional district and sessions judge in Madhya Pradesh, is getting death threats after she sentenced 14 men to life for lynching a cattle transporter in 2022.
The attackers claimed to be "cow protectors" and targeted Nazir Ahmad on suspicion of smuggling cows.
Even though police have made two arrests and are keeping watch, videos from right-wing influencers encouraging violence are still circulating online.
Protection ordered for Tabassum Khan
Khan called the crime a mob lynching in her verdict, but her decision sparked communal abuse and protests: some groups even burned her effigy.
Legal associations have spoken up for her safety and judicial independence.
The High Court has ordered ongoing police protection for Khan and wants updates on efforts to track down those behind the harassment.