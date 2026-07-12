Tabassum Khan threatened after sentencing 14 men for lynching India Jul 12, 2026

Tabassum Khan, an additional district and sessions judge in Madhya Pradesh, is getting death threats after she sentenced 14 men to life for lynching a cattle transporter in 2022.

The attackers claimed to be "cow protectors" and targeted Nazir Ahmad on suspicion of smuggling cows.

Even though police have made two arrests and are keeping watch, videos from right-wing influencers encouraging violence are still circulating online.