Tahir Hussain appeals life sentence in Ankit Sharma murder
India
Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councilor Tahir Hussain is appealing his life sentence for the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.
Filed on August 24, his appeal argues that the original police report was fake and based on a fabricated complaint.
Tahir Hussain alleges witnesses planted
Hussain says there wasn't a proper investigation until his arrest in March 2020, and claims witnesses were planted, testimonies changed, and key evidence ignored.
He and four others were convicted last July, but while they got life sentences, the court rejected the death penalty, saying reform was possible.
The High Court is likely to hear his appeal next week.