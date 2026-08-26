Tahir Hussain appeals life sentence over Ankit Sharma's 2020 murder
India
Tahir Hussain, former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councilor, is challenging his life sentence for the 2020 murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma during the Delhi riots.
He says the investigation was unfair and claims he was made a scapegoat.
The Delhi High Court is likely to hear his appeal next week.
Hussain alleges antedated FIR, probe delayed
Hussain argues that the FIR filed by Sharma's father was antedated and that police did not carry out substantial investigation until March 6, 2020, after he had been arrested in another case.
He also questions why he was convicted for being part of an unlawful assembly without direct proof and points out that key witnesses gave conflicting statements, and Sharma's father later retracted his initial allegations against him.