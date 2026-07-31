Tahir Hussain to appeal life term for Ankit Sharma murder
India
Tahir Hussain, former AAP councilor, is set to challenge his life sentence for the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Delhi riots.
The Delhi High Court will review his appeal after a lower court's July 13, 2026, verdict found him and four others guilty; during the July 31, 2026, sentencing hearing, the judge noted they were not proven "beyond reformation."
BJP demands apology from Arvind Kejriwal
The case has fueled political drama, with BJP accusing AAP of shielding Hussain back in 2020.
The BJP even called for an apology from party chief Arvind Kejriwal.
AAP responded by saying Hussain was expelled right after the FIR was filed.
The sentencing hearing saw tight security due to its sensitive nature.