'Taj Mahal was Tejo Mahalaya': Petition seeks monument's survey 

Architectural evidence

Petitioners list evidence of Hindu links to monument

The petitioners claim there are at least 109 archeological and historical features that establish the monument was originally a Hindu temple. They point to a kalash atop the marble dome decorated with lotus petals, which they say are characteristic of Hindu temple architecture. They also cite a structure at the southeast corner of the complex, which they claim is recorded in ASI records as a "gaushala," arguing that it is associated with Hindu temples rather than Muslim mausoleums.