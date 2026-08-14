Taliban to host 1st public reception in India next week
What's the story
The Taliban is set to host its first public reception in New Delhi, India, next week. The event will mark the anniversary of the group's "Victory Day." According to Hindustan Times, it will be hosted by Noor Ahmed Noor, the Taliban's charge d'affaires at their embassy in New Delhi. The reception is expected to be attended by diplomats, prominent members of society, the Afghan diaspora and media.
Reception details
Reception similar to those hosted before August 2021
The upcoming reception will be similar to those hosted by the Afghan embassy before August 2021, when Ashraf Ghani's government was in power.
However, this event is significant as it will be the first one hosted by the Taliban in New Delhi since they took control of Afghanistan.
The Indian government is also expected to attend, but details of their participation remain undisclosed.
Diplomatic relations
Noor's role in India-Taliban relations
Noor is the first Taliban-appointed official in New Delhi since their takeover of Afghanistan.
He arrived in India in January and has since interacted with officials from India's Ministry of External Affairs.
This comes amid a growing diplomatic relationship between India and the Taliban.
Noor was part of a delegation that accompanied Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi during his visit to India last October.
Embassy upgrade
India agreed to Taliban posting diplomats in New Delhi
During Muttaqi's visit, India agreed to allow the Taliban to post diplomats in New Delhi. Following this, India upgraded its technical mission in Kabul into a full-fledged embassy.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said this decision "underscores India's resolve to deepen bilateral engagement" with Afghanistan.
Since then, three more Taliban leaders have visited India for talks on cooperation in various sectors.
Aid and budget
India's humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan
India has extended humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and allocated ₹150 crore for the country in its 2026-27 Budget.
New Delhi has also supported Afghanistan during recent tensions with Pakistan.
The upcoming reception is likely to draw attention to diplomatic symbols used at the event, including the Afghan flag.
India does not formally recognize the Taliban government in Afghanistan.