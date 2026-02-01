Tamil Nadu: 14 women hurt as van flips over
India
A group of women returning from a temple trip in Tamil Nadu had a scary moment on Saturday when their van flipped over near Ariyalur after a tire suddenly burst.
Fourteen out of 16 women inside were hurt, but thankfully, emergency teams got them to the hospital quickly.
Police are now looking into what caused the tire to burst and how the accident happened.
Keelappazhuvur police have filed a case and are investigating.