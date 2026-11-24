Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka discuss scholarships for medical study
Sri Lankan students might soon get a chance to study medicine in Tamil Nadu, thanks to a new scholarship plan discussed by officials from both regions.
The idea is to split the costs 50-50 between the Tamil Nadu government and the university concerned, making medical education more accessible for Sri Lankan students.
Tamil Nadu Sri Lanka medical exchanges
Along with scholarships, both sides are looking at student exchange programs (think clinical rotations and academic swaps) so medical students and postgrads can learn from each other's experiences.
It's all about boosting learning opportunities and building real connections between future doctors in Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu.