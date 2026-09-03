Tamil Nadu announces aid for fishermen held in Sri Lanka
Tamil Nadu is rolling out fresh aid for fishermen whose boats have been held captive in Sri Lanka for over a year.
Fisheries Minister A Srinath announced a ₹1.86 crore package to help fishermen, whose boats are held captive in Sri Lanka, from Ramanathapuram, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam district fishermen.
Plus, daily financial assistance for families of fishermen missing at sea will be increased from ₹350 to ₹600 per person, and families of fishermen in Sri Lankan prisons will get ₹600 per person per day.
Tamil Nadu unveils rural support measures
The government is also launching new initiatives to strengthen fishermen's cooperatives and support small farmers.
There's a subsidy for broiler rabbit rearing, a 50% subsidy on pig farming, and plans to start Ooty's cheese and chocolate factory.
Dairy Development Minister C Vijayalakshmi says the shelf life of Aavin products will be extended, with a white paper coming soon to address any issues, aiming to make rural life just that bit easier.