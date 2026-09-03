Tamil Nadu announces aid for fishermen held in Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu is rolling out fresh aid for fishermen whose boats have been held captive in Sri Lanka for over a year.

Fisheries Minister A Srinath announced a ₹1.86 crore package to help fishermen, whose boats are held captive in Sri Lanka, from Ramanathapuram, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam district fishermen.

Plus, daily financial assistance for families of fishermen missing at sea will be increased from ₹350 to ₹600 per person, and families of fishermen in Sri Lankan prisons will get ₹600 per person per day.