Tamil Nadu appeals to Supreme Court over BCM conversion order

Madras HC: converts ineligible for BCM

The High Court disagreed, calling the order unconstitutional because BCM benefits are only for seven specific birth-based communities listed in a 1993 law.

The judges also pointed out that Islam teaches equality and doesn't recognize caste, so converting alone doesn't qualify someone for BCM status.

This all started when a convert who had converted in 2015 tried to claim BCM benefits, but the court felt existing laws didn't support it, even if Tamil Nadu wanted to help protect those rights.