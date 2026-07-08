Tamil Nadu appeals to Supreme Court over BCM conversion order
The Tamil Nadu government is taking its fight to the Supreme Court after the Madras High Court struck down a 2024 order that let Hindu-to-Islam converts from certain reserved communities keep their reservation benefits under the Backward Class Muslim (BCM) category.
The state says converting religions doesn't erase social disadvantages tied to caste, and the order was just meant to protect those already eligible, without changing overall quotas.
Madras HC: converts ineligible for BCM
The High Court disagreed, calling the order unconstitutional because BCM benefits are only for seven specific birth-based communities listed in a 1993 law.
The judges also pointed out that Islam teaches equality and doesn't recognize caste, so converting alone doesn't qualify someone for BCM status.
This all started when a convert who had converted in 2015 tried to claim BCM benefits, but the court felt existing laws didn't support it, even if Tamil Nadu wanted to help protect those rights.