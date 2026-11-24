Tamil Nadu asks Supreme Court to reconsider Periyar statue removal
Tamil Nadu is asking the Supreme Court to reconsider a recent Madras High Court order that called for the removal of social reformer Periyar's statue from a temple in Thanjavur.
The High Court said the statue, which was put up by Dravidar Kazhagam around 1990 and features Periyar's inscription carrying his statement denying the existence of God, didn't have official permission and needed to go.
Court confirmed no temple permissions
A petitioner argued that installing the statue on temple land without approval from religious authorities broke the rules.
The court agreed, confirming no proper permissions were taken.
Now, with Tamil Nadu appealing this decision, the case is spotlighting ongoing debates about the statue's unauthorized installation on temple property, so expect it to be widely discussed as it heads to India's top court.