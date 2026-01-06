Tamil Nadu banks to stay closed for 4 days this January India Jan 06, 2026

If you're in Tamil Nadu, banks will be shut from January 15 to 17, 2026—thanks to Pongal and a string of local holidays.

These bank holidays are typically notified by the state government under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

So if you need to hit the bank, plan around Pongal on Jan 15, Thiruvalluvar Day on Jan 16, and Uzhavar Thirunal on Jan 17.