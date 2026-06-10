Tamil Nadu bans alcohol for under 21s in clubs, hotels
India
Tamil Nadu just announced that no one under 21 can buy or be served alcohol in clubs and hotels.
Staff now have to check IDs if there is any doubt about your age.
This move, led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, is all about encouraging a more responsible and drug-free vibe across the state.
Membership proof and service limits enforced
Clubs and hotels must stick closely to the rules: only registered members and their eligible guests get served, with membership cards as proof.
Bars need to keep to set hours, and serving drinks should remain a side activity compared to cultural or sports events.
Break these rules, and the government says enforcement action will follow under state liquor laws.