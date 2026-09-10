Tamil Nadu border church roof collapse kills 2, injures 5

A sudden roof collapse at an under-construction church on the Tamil Nadu border in Vellore district, near Mandikrishnapuram Colony in Gudipala mandal, 24km from here, claimed the lives of two workers and injured five others on Thursday.

The accident happened on the Tamil Nadu border in Vellore district, near Mandikrishnapuram Colony in Gudipala mandal, 24km from here, while about two dozen workers were busy with construction.