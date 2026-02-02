Tamil Nadu: Boy claims girl's family killed her after inter-caste romance India Feb 02, 2026

In Tamil Nadu, 20-year-old college student Sivamathi was found dead; the couple had planned to marry secretly on February 6.

He says her family, who strongly opposed their inter-caste relationship, killed her in an "honor killing."

According to him, Sivamathi's uncle had even threatened her if she went ahead with the wedding.