Tamil Nadu: Boy claims girl's family killed her after inter-caste romance
India
In Tamil Nadu, 20-year-old college student Sivamathi was found dead; the couple had planned to marry secretly on February 6.
He says her family, who strongly opposed their inter-caste relationship, killed her in an "honor killing."
According to him, Sivamathi's uncle had even threatened her if she went ahead with the wedding.
Police investigating the case amid focus on caste angle
Police have registered a case of suspicious death and are waiting on post-mortem results, though initial findings suggest suicide.
With the caste angle in focus, an Assistant Commissioner is leading the investigation and questioning those close to Sivamathi.
The case also highlights Tamil Nadu's troubling history with honor killings—NGOs say many go unreported despite official numbers being low.