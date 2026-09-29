Tamil Nadu chief minister C. Joseph Vijay, 52, keeps fit
India
Tamil Nadu's chief minister, C. Joseph Vijay, is 52 and still keeps his fitness game strong.
Before politics, he was a film star, and now he fits walking, running, cycling, and weight training into his packed schedule.
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay rises early
Vijay starts his mornings early, around 5:30am or 6am and focuses on staying active all day instead of just hitting the gym hard.
His meals are mostly home-cooked South Indian food; breakfast is usually two idlis with eggs for some protein.
He loads up on vegetables and fruit, skips junk food most days, but treats himself to mutton biryani or sakkarai pongal once in a while.