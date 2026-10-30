Vijay announces 5-year age relaxation for job seekers in TN
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced a five-year age relaxation for candidates applying for government jobs in the state. The decision was taken after several representations from job aspirants seeking an increase in the age limit for competitive examinations. The announcement was made through an official government release, which stated that "the age relaxation will be over and above the extant norms that govern age relaxations."
Exam updates
Age limit raised in Group I, II, II-A exams
The age relaxation will be applicable to various groups of examinations.
For Group I exams, the upper age limit has been raised from 32 to 37 years for general category candidates and from 37 to 42 years for reserved categories.
In Group II and II-A exams, the upper age limit has been increased from 30 to 35 years for general category candidates. There is no upper age limit for reserved category candidates in these groups.
Further changes
Other key decisions taken by government
The upper age limit for Group IV exams has been raised from 32 to 37 years.
This decision is part of the Vijay-led government's efforts to implement welfare measures since coming to power.
Other key decisions include increasing free electricity entitlement for eligible domestic consumers, setting up a women's safety force, and closing TASMAC liquor shops near educational institutions and places of worship, expanding breakfast scheme for school students and a laptop distribution program for college students.