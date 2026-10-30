Vijay announces 5-year age relaxation for job seekers in TN 

The age relaxation will be applicable to various groups of examinations.

For Group I exams, the upper age limit has been raised from 32 to 37 years for general category candidates and from 37 to 42 years for reserved categories.

In Group II and II-A exams, the upper age limit has been increased from 30 to 35 years for general category candidates. There is no upper age limit for reserved category candidates in these groups.