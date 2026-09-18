Tamil Nadu CM asks PM Modi for Chennai airport operator
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has asked PM Modi to bring in a new team to run Chennai airport.
The state is not happy with how the Airports Authority of India is handling things and thinks a fresh operator could make travel smoother, boost cargo movement, and help the local economy grow, especially now that plans for a brand-new airport at Parandur have been dropped.
Tamil Nadu considers Chennai airport privatization
With the Parandur project off the table, Tamil Nadu is focusing on upgrading the current airport, maybe even through privatization.
While future airports are being considered elsewhere, right now it is all about making Chennai airport work better for everyone.
The state hopes central support will lead to faster improvements and a much better experience for travelers and businesses alike.