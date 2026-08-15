Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay announces welfare upgrades
India
During the 80th Independence Day at Fort St. George, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced a bunch of welfare upgrades.
Marriage assistance for their two daughters will be increased from ₹25,000 to ₹50,000, and monthly support for differently-abled ex-servicemen and their dependents jumps to ₹7,000.
Freedom fighter pensions raised to ₹23,000
Pensions for freedom fighters and their families saw a bump: now at ₹23,000 and ₹12,500. Descendants of leaders like Veerapandiya Kattabomman also get more support.
Plus, starting September 15, the breakfast program will cover students from classes six to eight.
The chief minister also promised smoother public services in government offices and police stations.