Tamil Nadu CM requests PM remove 11% cotton import duty
India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has asked Prime Minister Modi to remove the 11% import duty on cotton, as prices have shot up: cotton jumped 25% in just two months.
This spike is making it tough for local textile businesses, who are already paying more for yarn too.
Lower cotton production threatens textile jobs
Tamil Nadu's textile sector is a huge employer, especially for rural women, and it's the state's top export industry.
Vijay explained that lower cotton production and market disruptions are hurting manufacturers and risking jobs.
He believes dropping the import duty will steady supplies, protect employment, and keep India competitive in global markets.