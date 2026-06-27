Tamil Nadu considers dropping caste from Classes 10 12 IDs
India
Tamil Nadu is considering new student ID cards for Classes 10 and 12, and this time, caste details are being left out.
The goal? To encourage equality in schools and help prevent discrimination.
Instead, the cards will feature practical information like address, blood group, Aadhaar number, and academic qualifications.
Tamil Nadu schools to distribute certificates
These updated IDs are part of a plan to give students important certificates right at school: no more extra trips to government offices.
Plus, having these details handy means students can get quick help in emergencies.
Minister Sengottaiyan shared that both the Revenue and School Education departments are working together to make this student-friendly change happen soon.