Tamil Nadu demand 19,000 MW, state buys 2,000+ MW
India
Tamil Nadu's power demand has shot up from 16,000 MW to 19,000 MW thanks to a longer summer and less wind energy.
To help keep the lights on and cut down those annoying outages, the government just bought more than 2,000 MW of extra electricity from the open market.
Energy Minister says 3,000+ MW deficit
Energy Minister C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar says they are watching an over 3,000 MW deficit closely, with top officials working to fix it.
After last week's protests over long power cuts, the situation is being monitored more closely and steps are being taken to rectify faults and purchase additional power so people are not left in the dark during these peak times.