Tamil Nadu dengue cases fall 3rd consecutive year to 17,049
India
Good news for Tamil Nadu: dengue cases have dropped for the third year in a row.
By September 19, 2026, the state reported 17,049 cases, way down from 56,863 just three years ago.
The decline has been steady each year.
Tamil Nadu dengue deaths now 9
Dengue-related deaths are also down this year, with nine reported so far, lower than previous years.
Since dengue spreads through mosquito bites and can cause high fever and body pain, it's important to keep up mosquito control and stay alert for symptoms.