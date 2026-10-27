Tamil Nadu dries up after October's 58% excess rainfall
India
Heads up, Tamil Nadu, after a super rainy October (with 58% more rain than usual), things are drying up.
From October 27 to November 1, most of the state will have little to no rain, except for some scattered showers in the south and Western Ghats.
North Tamil Nadu hotter October 28-30
Cyclone Arnab has been expected to draw moisture-laden winds toward it, but as it moves away, winds are changing direction again.
This means North Tamil Nadu can expect hotter days and less humidity from October 28-30.
There's also talk of a new cyclonic system over the Bay of Bengal that could revive monsoon activity over the State from November 1, so stay tuned.