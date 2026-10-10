Tamil Nadu expects northeast monsoon around October 17 to 18
Tamil Nadu is gearing up for the northeast monsoon, which the weather office says should hit around October 17 or 18, right after the southwest monsoon wraps up by October 15.
This shift is expected to help ease water shortages and cool things down a bit, with temperatures likely to drop from October 16 thanks to more clouds and moisture in the air.
Cyclonic circulation may trigger Bay low
Meteorologists say a cyclonic circulation over the Andaman Sea on October 11 could spark a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal by October 13, paving the way for those northeasterly winds.
Until then, north interior Tamil Nadu might still feel pretty hot through October 14.
Meanwhile, southern parts of the state can expect some light to moderate rain from a system over the Gulf of Mannar until October 16.