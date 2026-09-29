Tamil Nadu extends flood deadline to October 15 for Chennai

Most of the stormwater drains in the Kosasthalaiyar basin are almost done (just 0.69km left), and over 1,300km of city drains have already been cleaned out.

There's a fresh ₹100 crore boost for these efforts, plus an online application has been developed for the registration of volunteers to undertake relief operations, and the registration process is currently underway.

For subway areas, motor pumps are in place and three water tanks should be ready by month-end, so things are moving along to keep the city safer this monsoon.