Tamil Nadu extends flood deadline to October 15 for Chennai
Chennai and nearby districts just got extra time to finish their big flood control projects: the new deadline is October 15.
The state government made this call, with officials saying it's all about being ready before the northeast monsoon hits places like Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram.
Kosasthalaiyar drains nearly complete 100Cr boost
Most of the stormwater drains in the Kosasthalaiyar basin are almost done (just 0.69km left), and over 1,300km of city drains have already been cleaned out.
There's a fresh ₹100 crore boost for these efforts, plus an online application has been developed for the registration of volunteers to undertake relief operations, and the registration process is currently underway.
For subway areas, motor pumps are in place and three water tanks should be ready by month-end, so things are moving along to keep the city safer this monsoon.