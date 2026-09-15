Tamil Nadu farmers seek Supreme Court intervention over Cauvery water
India
Farmers in Tamil Nadu are asking the Supreme Court to step in after Karnataka allegedly did not release water as ordered by the Cauvery Water Management Authority.
P R Pandian, who represents several farmer groups, called out Karnataka's top leaders for not following the agreed water-sharing rules.
Even though the Mettur Dam was opened, fields in Nagapattinam still are not getting enough water, putting this season's crops at risk.
P R Pandian launches Mekedatu opposition
To push back, Pandian is launching a campaign from September 20 to rally political parties against Karnataka's Mekedatu reservoir project.
He also voiced support for building a new reservoir at Rasimanal, saying it could help secure more reliable water for local farmers and protect future harvests.