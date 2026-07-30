Tamil Nadu forms committee for possible El Nino in 2026
India
Tamil Nadu is getting ahead of a possible strong El Nino in 2026 by forming an Expert Advisory Committee.
Announced on July 28, the group will track rainfall, spot drought-prone areas, and advise the Tamil Nadu Disaster Risk Reduction Agency on early warning systems, basically making sure the state is ready for any climate surprises.
Experts to recommend flood drought measures
Led by the Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Revenue Administration, this team includes specialists from Anna University, IIT Madras, and WRI India.
Their job? Recommend smart ways to manage floods and droughts during 2026-27 and 2027-28, using science-backed advice to protect vulnerable regions across Tamil Nadu.