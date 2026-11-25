Tamil Nadu forms ICC to probe Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh
Tamil Nadu has put together a four-member Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to investigate a sexual harassment allegation against Kallakurichi TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh.
The panel, led by Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kakarla Usha, who is the committee's presiding officer, was formed.
The ICC has 60 days to wrap up its findings, following workplace safety laws.
Panel includes 2 secretaries and social worker
Along with Usha, the team includes S Madumathi (secretary of welfare of people with disabilities), P Sumathi (secretary of law), and social worker Sunitha Joe.
By acting quickly and bringing in experienced members, the state is aiming for a thorough and transparent investigation, making it clear that complaints like these are taken seriously.