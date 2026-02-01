Tamil Nadu gets 171% more rain than usual in January
Tamil Nadu kicked off 2026 with a huge jump in rain—171% more than usual for January.
The state got 33.1mm of rainfall (the average is just 12.2mm), thanks to a series of weather systems.
Expect the wet spell to stick around coastal and hill areas until February 6, while some northern districts will see fog or mist for a few more days.
Travel delays from early morning fog likely
This much rain isn't just a stat—Chennai, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Nilgiris, and Namakkal all felt it big time.
Temperatures dropped too; parts of Chennai saw lows near 19°C on January 18.
Looking ahead: February is set to be warmer and drier than usual, which means less risk of cold snaps but possible travel delays from early morning fog.