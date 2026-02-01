Tamil Nadu gets 171% more rain than usual in January India Feb 01, 2026

Tamil Nadu kicked off 2026 with a huge jump in rain—171% more than usual for January.

The state got 33.1mm of rainfall (the average is just 12.2mm), thanks to a series of weather systems.

Expect the wet spell to stick around coastal and hill areas until February 6, while some northern districts will see fog or mist for a few more days.