Tamil Nadu grants 15-day paternity leave to male state employees
Tamil Nadu just rolled out a new policy giving male state government employees 15 days of paternity leave, which can be taken either before or within six months after their child is born.
This move answers requests from fathers working in the public sector who wanted more time to support their families.
Tamil Nadu policy complements maternity leave
The policy lines up with the state's existing yearlong maternity leave for women, but now recognizes that fathers matter too, especially during those first few months.
By officially giving fathers space to help out at home and bond with their newborns, Tamil Nadu is hoping to support the mother and newborn during the period surrounding childbirth.