Tamil Nadu health department: H1N1 and seasonal flu controlled
Good news: Tamil Nadu's health department says seasonal flu (including H1N1) is under control, even though cases have been reported this monsoon.
Officials are asking everyone to stay calm and stick to basics like washing hands often and covering coughs or sneezes.
Health teams monitor flu, urge care
Health teams are keeping a close eye on flu-like illnesses and acting fast if anything unusual shows up.
Hospitals are monitoring the availability of oseltamivir and other essential medical supplies in government hospitals, and oseltamivir is administered promptly to patients who require it.
There's extra focus on protecting high-risk groups: pregnant women, children, older adults, and people with chronic conditions.
The key message: Don't self-medicate; see a doctor early because H1N1 is treatable when caught in time.